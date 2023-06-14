First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Short Interest Update

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Farmers and Merchants Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FFMH remained flat at $28.12 during midday trading on Tuesday. First Farmers and Merchants has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53.
First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile
