First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Short Interest Update

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Farmers and Merchants Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FFMH remained flat at $28.12 during midday trading on Tuesday. First Farmers and Merchants has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53.

Get First Farmers and Merchants alerts:

First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

First Farmers & Merchants Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through First Farmers & Merchants Bank, it engages in the provision of commercial and mortgage banking services. It also offers community lending services. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Columbia, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers and Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers and Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.