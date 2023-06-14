First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

First Horizon has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. First Horizon has a payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

FHN opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in First Horizon by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

