First Light Asset Management LLC Sells 308 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

First Light Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,856,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,589,890.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,600. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SLP traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $46.80. 1,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $936 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $67.59.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Simulations Plus Profile

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.