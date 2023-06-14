First Light Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

First Light Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Abcam worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abcam by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abcam by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Abcam by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 13.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abcam alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Abcam from $21.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Abcam Trading Down 0.8 %

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 107,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. Abcam plc has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $19.22.

(Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.