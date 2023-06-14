First Manhattan Co. Buys 218,868 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,868 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $62,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716,555 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,174,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,471 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,903,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,770,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,619 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,027,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,792,965. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

