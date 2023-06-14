First Manhattan Co. Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,803,686 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,373 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.4% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $389,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 11.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,489,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,982,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.54 and its 200-day moving average is $90.72. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The company has a market cap of $329.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 303.72%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

