First Manhattan Co. Takes $514.15 Million Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,418,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,146,000. Brookfield comprises approximately 1.9% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $1,597,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,171,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,866,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $600,282,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $595,699,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.18. 198,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,801. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $54.08.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

