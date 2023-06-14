First Manhattan Co. Trims Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 89,684 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.72% of Keysight Technologies worth $215,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KEYS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,587. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

