First Manhattan Co. Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,599,308 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 111,596 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 0.7% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.10% of NIKE worth $187,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after acquiring an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after acquiring an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,612,331,000 after acquiring an additional 133,973 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NIKE by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,028,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 4.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 595,267 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

NKE stock traded up $3.79 on Wednesday, hitting $110.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,890,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,339. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $169.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

