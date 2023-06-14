First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 519,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 513,284 shares.The stock last traded at $16.96 and had previously closed at $16.96.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 930.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

