First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLNGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 178.9% from the May 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,551. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $93.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

