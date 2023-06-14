First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,000 shares, a growth of 585.8% from the May 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

SDVY traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.15. 255,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,066. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,384,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,152,000 after buying an additional 687,510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,009,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,565,000 after purchasing an additional 112,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,348,000 after acquiring an additional 334,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,143,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,450,000 after purchasing an additional 140,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,442,000 after buying an additional 670,673 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.