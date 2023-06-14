First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,000 shares, a growth of 585.8% from the May 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
SDVY traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.15. 255,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,066. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
