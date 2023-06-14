FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 150.33 ($1.88).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FGP. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.13) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.06) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 143 ($1.79) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

In other news, insider Graham Sutherland purchased 30,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £30,874.69 ($38,631.99). 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LON FGP traded up GBX 1.45 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 140.75 ($1.76). The company had a trading volume of 2,091,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,598. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.63. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 89.55 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 145.50 ($1.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £988.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,010.67, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. FirstGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

