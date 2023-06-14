Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 9,773 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $26,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

PAYX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,818. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

