Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,885,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $31.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $437.43. 1,187,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,341. The business has a 50 day moving average of $465.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.87 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.60.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

