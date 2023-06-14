Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 41,821 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,821 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.11% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $28,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,869,566,000 after buying an additional 279,742 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,319,000 after buying an additional 1,197,020 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,446,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $675,824,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,158,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,793,000 after buying an additional 117,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE IFF traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 230,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,394. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.11 and a 12-month high of $129.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on IFF shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

