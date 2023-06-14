Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 23,100 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $22,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,137.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 652,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $130,083,000 after purchasing an additional 600,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,509,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $300,677,000 after purchasing an additional 455,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.59. The stock had a trading volume of 440,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,704. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.42 and its 200-day moving average is $204.45. The company has a market cap of $126.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

