Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 31,899 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,073 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 31,899 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $83,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.32. 1,236,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,510. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.46.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.