Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $221,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $476.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $482.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.00.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.89.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,401 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,942 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

