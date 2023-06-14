Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,341,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,218,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 2.2% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.36. The company had a trading volume of 254,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,807. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.