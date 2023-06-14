Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 121,270 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 477,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 1.1% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $22,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 46,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.48. 218,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,932. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.