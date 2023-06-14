Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 319,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,000. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 92,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 382.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 20,234 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 34,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IDEV traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $61.61. The company had a trading volume of 95,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.62.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

