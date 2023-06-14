Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $6.28 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,107 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.79% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $655,000.

Shares of TOK stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,096. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $91.34. The company has a market cap of $200.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.96.

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

