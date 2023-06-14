Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,264 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 990,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,737,000 after buying an additional 150,137 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 471,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 246,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 202,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VSGX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.08. The stock had a trading volume of 127,969 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.94. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.