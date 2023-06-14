Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 1,115,166 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,115,166 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $13,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $62.76. The company had a trading volume of 380,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,688. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.98.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

