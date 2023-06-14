Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 18,978 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,978 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,393. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

