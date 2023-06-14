Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 207,260 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,260 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 293.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 40,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 133,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 156.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 499,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 304,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 110.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,110,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLJP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.30. 63,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,758. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

