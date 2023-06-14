Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 43,950 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,950 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $11,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 390.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FMB traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,994. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.