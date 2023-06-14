Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $4.81 Million Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 257,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $965,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,816,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PCY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.32. 89,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,090. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $20.32.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.