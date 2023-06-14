Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Shares Down 6.8%

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 250,017 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 488% from the average daily volume of 42,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Fobi AI Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.02.

Fobi AI Company Profile

Fobi AI Inc, operates as a data intelligence company worldwide. The company offers artificial intelligence, automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. It also provides Fobi, a plug and play hardware or software that offers real-time, detailed insights and automated, and personalized engagement.

