Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 49,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $106.43. 1,995,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,936,740. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.