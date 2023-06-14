Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Buys 898 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.0% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Price Performance
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
