Fort Baker Capital Management LP Has $7.91 Million Holdings in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,346 shares during the period. Artemis Strategic Investment accounts for about 2.4% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.08% of Artemis Strategic Investment worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Artemis Strategic Investment alerts:

Artemis Strategic Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARTE opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. Artemis Strategic Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

About Artemis Strategic Investment

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.