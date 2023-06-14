Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $6.54 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.0% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 77,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,090,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 200,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,917.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.83. The stock has a market cap of $97.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

