Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $943,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

ABBV stock opened at $139.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.35. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

