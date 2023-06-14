Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 37,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

VUSB opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average is $49.11.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

