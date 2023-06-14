Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

NYSE CAT opened at $247.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.09. The stock has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

