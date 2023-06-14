Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 70 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $371.55 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $374.22 and a 200-day moving average of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $352.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

