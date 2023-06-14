Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.80 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. AbbVie accounts for about 1.1% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,439,000 after purchasing an additional 366,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,020,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,870,000 after purchasing an additional 101,354 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,689,000 after purchasing an additional 389,877 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,157,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,727,000 after buying an additional 997,983 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

NYSE ABBV opened at $138.31 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $244.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

