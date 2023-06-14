Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Invests $600,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,351,000 after buying an additional 242,517 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 41.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,973,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.42.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,168 shares of company stock worth $16,288,201. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $151.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.81 and a 200 day moving average of $153.02. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $120.51 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.