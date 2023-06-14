Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.3% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $288.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.35. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

