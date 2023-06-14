Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Takes $284,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 2.3 %

Medtronic stock opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

