Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Takes $522,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $181.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

