Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 115,447 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,447 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.20% of Humana worth $129,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.72.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM traded down $68.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $443.70. 2,192,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,107. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.70 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $516.41 and a 200 day moving average of $507.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.