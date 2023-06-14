Fred Alger Management LLC Has $191.25 Million Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,323,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,704 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare comprises 1.0% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 2.55% of Acadia Healthcare worth $191,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACHC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.34. 236,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,159. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $704.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.93 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.