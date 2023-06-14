Fred Alger Management LLC Has $226.71 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,956 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises approximately 1.2% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.44% of McKesson worth $226,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $978,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,979,680,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,196 shares of company stock worth $9,735,437. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,950. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

