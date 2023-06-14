Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 1,345,946 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 234.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,921,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345,946 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.14% of Schlumberger worth $102,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $862,688 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.29. 919,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,607,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

