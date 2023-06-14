Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 69,910 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,135,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,910 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 1.72% of QuidelOrtho worth $97,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,928,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,918,000 after acquiring an additional 352,574 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,738,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 318,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,277,000 after buying an additional 41,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on QDEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of QDEL traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.84. 43,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,777. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.55. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $108.35.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.00 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.78%. Equities analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

