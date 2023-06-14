Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 447,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $118,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,690,326,000 after purchasing an additional 91,775 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,174 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,145,508,000 after buying an additional 69,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded up $11.01 on Wednesday, hitting $326.46. 680,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,309. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.17 and a 200-day moving average of $268.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $327.42.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

