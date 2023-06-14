Front Street Capital Management Inc. Sells 32,938 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,938 shares during the quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned 1.19% of St. Joe worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,416 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

St. Joe Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of JOE stock opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.27.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 26.08%.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $763,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,928,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,938,274.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $763,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,928,891 shares in the company, valued at $962,938,274.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $200,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,128,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,855,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,700 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,460 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

